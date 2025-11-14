LiquidPiston appoints Perrone as VP of Engineering

LiquidPiston, Inc., a developer of compact, heavy-fueled rotary combustion engine technologies and hybrid power systems, has appointed industry veteran Vincenzo Perrone as vice president of Engineering. In this role, Perrone will lead the company’s engineering organization, encompassing engine design, power system and electrical design, testing and operations.

Vincenzo Perrone. (Source: LiquidPiston)

Perrone brings more than two decades of executive and engineering leadership in global power systems, most recently serving as president of Rehlko (previously Kohler) Engines. He also held engineering and leadership roles at John Deere Power Systems, IVECO Motors of North America and SAME Deutz Fahr Group.

“Vincenzo has led engine programs at global scale, from concept through design, industrialization and volume production,” said Alec Shkolnik, co-founder and CEO of LiquidPiston. “His deep expertise in engine development and customer systems integration, combined with his global manufacturing and supply chain experience, will help us bring LiquidPiston’s breakthrough X-Engine and hybrid power systems to commercial readiness. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Perrone said he is excited to join the company at “this pivotal moment.”

“The X-Engine core engine, with its capabilities in hybrid electric power systems, addresses real-world demands for smaller size and greater power density and efficiency,” he noted. “I look forward to working with this amazing team as we commercialize applications for our military and commercial partners, such as vehicle-mounted auxiliary power units, next-generation gen-sets and uncrewed aerial systems.”