CSI’s long-life commercial vehicle battery packs

Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI) is launching its next-generation Super Long Life (SLL) commercial vehicle battery system with a 900,000-mile, 15-year warranty. It has been specifically designed by battery manufacturer CATL for applications such as transit buses, school buses, last mile delivery vehicles and locomotives.

Coulomb Solutions’ next-generation Super Long Life (SLL) commercial vehicle battery system. (Illustration: CSI)

As CATL’s authorized North American partner and service provider, CSI is now taking orders for the SLL systems for deliveries that are expected to start in September.

“CSI continues to introduce the most advanced battery technology available for the commercial electric vehicle industry,” said David Mazaika, CEO, Coulomb Solutions Inc., Livermore, Calif. “CSI’s new Super Long-Life series of battery packs will enable our OEM customers requiring long life operation to achieve it without the extra cost of an additional battery replacement, or the lost down time in operations from having to make the replacement. This provides fleets confidence that they know what their vehicle battery costs will be for the life of the vehicle.”

CSI said the robust batteries have a specific energy of 175 WH/kg and an energy density of 270WH/L. CSI has battery experts that can work with OEM customers to integrate and optimize the performance of the new SLL series of battery systems.