Mack Trucks seeks to certify new engine variants

Mack Trucks announced during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo that it is seeking certification of two new variants of the Mack MP13 engine that it expects will meet the California Air Resources Board (CARB) 2024 Omnibus requirements. The regulation requires a 75% reduction in nitrogen oxide (NOx) and 50% reduction in particulate matter (PM) compared with existing U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards for engines in Class 8 highway trucks for engine model years 2024 through 2026.

Once certified, the new engines will be available in the Mack Pioneer Class 8 on-highway vehicle. (Photo: Mack Trucks)

Once certified, the new MP13 engines, rated 425 hp and 1,750 lb.-ft. of torque or 455 hp and 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque, will be available in the recently launched Mack Pioneer, the company’s newest Class 8 on-highway vehicle.

A new 10-kW heater was integrated into the EATS, as well as an additional battery box to support it. Both MP13 engine variants feature an engine-mounted 48V alternator to support the heated exhaust aftertreatment system (EATS) and new battery components, and specialized engine tuning software to support low NOx requirements.

Once certified, the two variants of the MP13 CARB 24-compliant engine will be available to order on the Pioneer models. Mack expects that the certification process will be completed by the end of 2025.