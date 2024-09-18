MacLean to show decarbonization solutions at MINExpo

MacLean recently built its first battery electric underground motor grader, the EV GR5. (Photo: MacLean)

MacLean, a supplier of mining support vehicles, will participated in MINExpo in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 24-26, with the message that the company is committed to supporting the decarbonization of the mining industry.

Based in Collingwood, Ontario, Canada, the equipment manufacturer’s booth will be part of the Canadian Pavilion (1221) in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Members of the MacLean executive team are expected to be in attendance along with representatives from the company’s Elko, Nev., branch, supported by product experts in the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization.

“We know that the mining world gathers every four years at MINExpo, and for us that means focusing as much on our local roots in Nevada as our global growth and EV leadership storylines,” said MacLean USA General Manager Tara MacLean. “Since setting up an Elko branch back in 2019, we’ve continued to invest in hiring the local talent and infrastructure required to grow our customer base throughout the state and beyond into Arizona, Idaho, Washington State, and New Mexico. I’m thrilled to be able to represent our Elko, Nev., team at the show, to underline the message with our U.S. customers that MacLean USA is solidly established, and we have a vision and a plan in place for big growth and big support.”

MacLean recently completed its first battery electric underground motor grader, EV GR5, which is expected to ship soon to the Torex Media Luna project in southern Mexico, building on the MacLean EV fleet deployment at that site as well as at key minesites in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. By the end of this year, MacLean said it will have manufactured, shipped, and commissioned more than 100 EV units around the globe, reportedly amassing over half a million operating hours since the launch of the company’s full-fleet electrification program in 2015.

“These industry gatherings provide us the opportunity to thank some of our key customers in person, which we never take lightly because these are the foundational relationships that have allowed us to build a thriving, global business over the past 50 years,” said MacLean owner and CEO, Kevin MacLean. “We now have a multi-factory, continental manufacturing base and an increasing focus on selling and supporting our product line outside of our home base in Canada.”