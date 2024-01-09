MAN Energy Solutions to deliver engines, gen sets for ASW frigates

Damen ASW frigates (Photo: Damen Naval)

Damen Naval has contracted MAN Energy Solutions to supply the diesel engines and gen sets for a series of new anti-submarine warfare (ASW) frigates.

The order covers delivery of eight MAN 20V28/33D STC marine engines and 16 variable speed 16V175D-MEV naval gen sets with sound enclosures and plant auxiliaries.

These will be fitted to four new ASW frigates which are to be built for the Dutch and Belgian navies.

“The MAN 20V28/33D STC engines are considered to be one of the most powerful and fuel-efficient 1,000 rpm diesel engines in the world and we believe they are the best solution for the ASW frigates,” said Roland Briene, MD at Damen Naval.

This is the second recent contract between the two companies. In September 2022, MAN Energy Solutions was selected to supply engines for the F126 frigates Damen Naval is building for the German Navy.

ASW frigates are designed to sail with as little noise as possible, both to support submarine detection and to avoid detection by submarines. The 175D gen sets are key to this, while also meeting requirements for shock, noise and vibration.

The ASW frigates will replace the current Karel Doorman-class multipurpose ships built by Damen Naval between 1985 and 1991.

The engines and gen sets are scheduled for delivery in mid-2025, while delivery of the first frigate is expected in 2028.