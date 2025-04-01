MAN Engines looks to become a system integrator

MAN Engines’ V12 D2862 model (Photo: MAN Engines)

MAN Engines will present its D2862 engine intended for construction machines and mining vehicles at Bauma 2025 in Munich, taking place from April 7-13.

The 24-litre V12 engine has already featured across ‘hundreds’ of applications covering water, field and rail.

“We not only offer our customers the robust and reliable MAN engines with excellent power density,” said Hubert Gossner, head of Off-Road/Power division of MAN Engines.

“Rather, our experienced integration specialists adapt these engines to the requirements of the respective application. In this way, they create added value and a unique selling point for our customers.”

MAN has also reported that it intends to keep offering solutions in the 20- to 30-litre engine range over the long term. These will support the increasing need for more powerful equipment working on larger projects in more difficult terrain.

The engine manufacturer produces engines with power ranges between 294 and 816 kW, with displacements of between 9- and 30-litres. To meet global emissions standards, these feature the company’s exhaust emissions treatment system.

In addition to the V12 D2862 engine, visitors to the MAN stand (Hall/Stand FN.721/11) can also see a range of electric and diesel vehicles from 3.5 to 180 tonnes.