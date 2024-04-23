MAN Engines meet CARB CHC emissions

MAN Engines has announced its marine engines for the commercial sector meet the new Commercial Harbor Craft (CHC) regulation from the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The regulation was updated in early 2023 to reduce emissions from harbor vessels near the California coast.

The compact exhaust gas aftertreatment system from MAN Engines consists of an SCR system and diesel particulate filter and is matched to the engine. As a result, the engine complies with EU Stage V and the CHC regulations in-use performance standard of CARB. (Photo: de Groot Marine Service)

While the EPA Tier 4 emissions standard sets a limit for particulate matter of 0.04 g/kWh, the latest EU legislation for inland waterway vessels (Stage V) requires a much lower 0.015 g/kWh, the announcement pointed out. The CARB CHC in-use performance standard further reduces this limit to 0.0067 g/kWh. The limit values for nitrogen oxides (NOx) remain equally low at 1.8 g/kWh for all variants.

According to CARB, the revised CHC regulation is expected to result in an 89% reduction in diesel black particulate matter and a 52% reduction in NOx by 2035. The CHC includes various types of vessels owned by private and public entities, including tugboats/tugboats, ferries, pilot vessels, workboats, barges, dredging vessels, research vessels, crew and supply vessels, excursion boats, charter fishing boats and commercial fishing vessels.

CARB approval for CHC In-Use Performance Standards is only granted to engines that have been equipped and certified by the manufacturer with diesel particulate filter (DPF) and SCR (selective catalytic reduction) systems. Elaborate test runs and durability tests must be carried out in operation for the alternative approval of engines with higher limits of the CARB CHC Level 3 in order to obtain the certification of aftermarket solutions for DPF.

For the CARB CHC in-use performance regulation, MAN Engines offers three different power ratings, all 12-cylinder MAN D2862. (Photo: MAN Engines)

MAN engines that comply with CHC requirements are based on EPA-certified Tier 4 engines from the company’s current portfolio. To meet the strict emissions limits, the exhaust gas aftertreatment system, which consists of an SCR catalytic converter for EPA Tier 4, is additionally supplemented by a DPF at the factory. The system has been in use in the marine sector since 2020 for the EU Stage V emission standard.

“Our customers receive a system completely from a single source. That’s why the engine, DPF and SCR system are perfectly matched to each other,” said Kübler.

For the CARB CHC in-use performance standard, MAN Engines offers three different power ratings, all based on the 12-cylinder MAN D2862:

D2862 LE44A: 735 kW (1,000 hp) at 1,800 rpm for heavy-duty applications

D2862 LE43B: 882 kW (1,200 hp) at 2,100 rpm for medium-duty applications

D2862 LE48B: 1,066 kW (1,450 hp) at 2,100 rpm for medium-duty applications

“The In-Use Performance Standard further tightens the requirements for engines in operation, making it the best choice for sustainable drives,” said Kübler. “With the outstanding values of our solutions, we are once again demonstrating the market leadership of MAN Engines.”