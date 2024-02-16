MAN Engines named exclusive yacht engine supplier

MAN Engines announced it is expanding its relationship with Next Yacht Group Srl to include acting as the exclusive supplier for new models of the Maiora and AB Yachts brands.

The latest generation of yacht engines, the MAN V12X-2200, will power the AB95 in a three-engine system. (Photo: MAN Engines)

Since 2019, MAN Engines has supplied its V12-2000 engines for the three-engine system of the AB100 through its Italian importer Ranieri Tonissi SpA. Models for Next Yacht Group’s Maiora 30 and Maiora Exuma series, as well as the AB80, AB100 and brand-new AB95 and AB110 models, include V12 engines rated 1,900, 2,000 and 2,200 hp (1,397, 1,471 and 1,618 kW).

The expanded collaboration will include supplying MAN’s latest model, the 30 L MAN V12X yacht engine rated 2,200 hp (1,618 kW), to power the AB95 with a three-motor system.

“We are extremely pleased to deepen our collaboration with Next Yacht Group. MAN engines have always stood for exceptional quality, high fuel efficiency and an excellent power-to-weight ratio. In this way, they contribute exactly to the common denominator of the two different and unmistakable product lines Maiora and AB Yachts,” said Reiner Roessner, head of sales at MAN Engines.