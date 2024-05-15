MAN Engines teams up with Proventia for SCR hardware

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

15 May 2024

MAN D1556 MAN D1556 (Photo: MAN Engines)

Proventia, a Finnish tech company which specialises in supplying systems and components which reduce the emissions produced by off-highway machinery, has entered a new partnership with MAN Engines (part of MAN Truck & Bus) for delivery of Stage 5 exhaust aftertreatment systems.

The collaboration will focus on development and manufacturing of Stage 5-compliant selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems. These will feature Proventia’s NOx reduction and thermal insulation technologies.

These systems are designed to meet the stringent mechanical, operational and durability requirements of agricultural machines working in harsh conditions.

“Proventia’s expertise, competence and ability to develop and supply advanced SCR systems for non-road engines were key factors in our decision. We are confident that Proventia’s solutions will not only help our engines meet regulatory standards but also contribute to improved fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions,” said Werner Kübler, head of Engineering, MAN Engines.

