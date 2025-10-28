Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

MAN Engines to show updated models at Agritechnica 2025

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

28 October 2025

MAN TGS 18.540 4x4 BL SA MAN Truck & Bus MAN TGS 18.540 4x4 BL SA (Photo: MAN Truck & Bus)

MAN Engines is to show ‘strategic product updates’ for machinery of the future at the upcoming Agritechnica trade fair, which will be held in Hanover, Germany from 9-15 November.

The company stand will feature the MAN E3872 gaseous engine and the MAN D2676 and D4276 agricultural machinery engines. The latter pair use the latest generation of control units to get the best from both fixed and variable-vane turbine geometry. Bench tests have returned a 3% improvement in fuel efficiency.

MAN battery packs, a modular energy storage system with high power density, will also be on show, as will products which have been through the in-house remanufacturing process.

Together with these, the MAN Truck & Bus (which will the stand) will show the MAN TGS 18.540 4x4 BL SA off-highway vehicle. Developed specifically for agricultural applications, the model combines traction, efficiency and flexibility needed to support farmwork between the field and processing plant.

Classified as an agricultural tractor, the TGS 18.540 4x4 BL SA has a series of related features, including permanent all-wheel drive, off-road driving programs and wide tires to protect turf. A load-sensing hydraulic system and trailer bracket with forced steering enable precise control of implements and trailers.

Approved as a LOF vehicle (agriculture and forestry) also means the Sunday driving ban in Germany has been avoided, as has the need for a tachograph.

MAN Engines and MAN Truck & Bus will be located in Hall 15 on Stand G05.

MAN Truck & Bus MAN Engines agricultural applications machinery of the future strategic product updates Agritechnica trade fair MAN TGS 18.540 4x4 BL SA MAN E3872 gaseous engine Hanover Germany
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Volvo Penta to highlight Co-Pilot at Agritechnica
Company will show smart productivity solutions for the off-highway segment
Vermeer shows new ML series mini loaders
Next-generation mini loaders include four models
Schaeffler to show 800 V heavy-duty motors at Agritechnica
Company stand will also highlight linear actuators
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA