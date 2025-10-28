MAN Engines to show updated models at Agritechnica 2025

MAN TGS 18.540 4x4 BL SA (Photo: MAN Truck & Bus)

MAN Engines is to show ‘strategic product updates’ for machinery of the future at the upcoming Agritechnica trade fair, which will be held in Hanover, Germany from 9-15 November.

The company stand will feature the MAN E3872 gaseous engine and the MAN D2676 and D4276 agricultural machinery engines. The latter pair use the latest generation of control units to get the best from both fixed and variable-vane turbine geometry. Bench tests have returned a 3% improvement in fuel efficiency.

MAN battery packs, a modular energy storage system with high power density, will also be on show, as will products which have been through the in-house remanufacturing process.

Together with these, the MAN Truck & Bus (which will the stand) will show the MAN TGS 18.540 4x4 BL SA off-highway vehicle. Developed specifically for agricultural applications, the model combines traction, efficiency and flexibility needed to support farmwork between the field and processing plant.

Classified as an agricultural tractor, the TGS 18.540 4x4 BL SA has a series of related features, including permanent all-wheel drive, off-road driving programs and wide tires to protect turf. A load-sensing hydraulic system and trailer bracket with forced steering enable precise control of implements and trailers.

Approved as a LOF vehicle (agriculture and forestry) also means the Sunday driving ban in Germany has been avoided, as has the need for a tachograph.

MAN Engines and MAN Truck & Bus will be located in Hall 15 on Stand G05.