MAN reorganises operations in South Korea

MAN Truck & Bus HQ in Yongin, South Korea (Photo: MAN Truck & Bus)

MAN Truck & Bus has carried out a reorganisation of its subsidiary in South Korea, MAN Truck & Bus Korea.

The subsidiary will now incorporate the MAN Engines business unit, including sales and service activities.

As a result, diesel and gas engines for generator sets and marine applications will be sold through the MAN Truck & Bus network. Integration of the Engines business is expected to result in improved sharing of information covering products and processes.

In practice, MAN Truck & Bus will manage delivery of hardware for both gen set manufacturers and also boat and ship builders. The company reports that demand has been increasing for its marine engines (147 to 1618 kW, 200 to 2200 hp).

Euijoong Kim, head of Sales, External Engines, said: “With the sale of MAN engines through the national subsidiary MAN Truck & Bus Korea, we are strengthening our influence in the domestic market and meeting the increasing demand for high-quality engines. In addition, companies in the Korean market will benefit from MAN’s technological expertise.”

MAN Truck & Bus has been active in South Korea since 2001. The company currently has 33 sales and service centres across the country.