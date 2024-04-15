MAN Truck & Bus to introduce hTGX using H2 IC engine

MAN plans to start deliveries of the hTGX in 2025 (Photo: MAN Truck & Bus)

MAN Truck & Bus has revealed that it is planning to produce a small number of heavy trucks featuring hydrogen combustion engines.

About 200 units of the MAN hTGX, in 6x2 or 6x4 format, will be delivered to customers in Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Iceland and various countries outside Europe. Deliveries could start by 2025. The hTGX is based on the existing TG vehicle series.

In a related release, MAN put forward that the hTGX is an ‘alternative zero-emission drive variant for special applications’. These include construction work, tank movements and timber transport.

The hTGX is described as an environmentally-friendly alternative to battery-electric trucks where there is no suitable recharging infrastructure but sufficient hydrogen fuel.

MAN has been delivering battery-electric city buses in Europe since 2023 and is set to start deliveries of its battery-electric trucks in 2024 (with plans to scale up output over 2025).

Hydrogen internal combustion is described as being particularly suitable for transport tasks requiring special axle configurations, or where there is no space on the frame for battery packs.

The H45 hydrogen combustion engine produces 383 kW (520 hp) and peak torque of 2500 Nm at between 900 and 1300 rpm. The direct injection system uses H2 fuel compressed to 700 bar and can be refuelled in less than 15 minutes. With a maximum fuel capacity of 56 kg, the truck has a maximum approximate range of 600 km (dependent on load).

H45 hydrogen IC engine is based on the existing D38 diesel (Photo: MAN Truck & Bus)

Producing less than 1 g CO2/tkm, the vehicle is said to meet criteria for a zero emissions vehicle under planned EU CO2 legislation.

“At MAN’s Nuremberg site, we have the most innovative engine technology and decades of experience in the use of hydrogen as a fuel,” said Dr. Frederik Zohm, executive board member for Research & Development.

“We are utilising this and presenting a real MAN with the MAN hTGX. The new hydrogen combustion truck is based on the tried-and-tested TG vehicle series and impresses with the highest quality and uncomplicated maintenance. We will continue to research fuel cell technology based on battery technology and hydrogen. H2 fuel [cell] technology is also in preparation at MAN. However, it will be several years before the technology is really ready for the market and competitive.”

MAN has an extended history of working with hydrogen drives. The company presented its SL 202 at the 1996 Hanover Fair, featuring a natural gas engine which had been modified to use hydrogen.