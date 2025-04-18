Massey Ferguson completes Morocco Desert Challenge

A Massey Ferguson tractor has reportedly become the first to complete the Morocco Desert Challenge rally-raid. (Photo: AGCO)

Massey Ferguson, a brand of AGCO, announced that a MF 8S Dyna E-Power has become the first tractor to complete the Morocco Desert Challenge during the first week of April. The modified tractor completed the course in 75th place out of 144 competitors in all categories and registered fourth out of the eight entrants in the truck category.

The company said the feat emphasises how versatile and adaptable the MF 8S can be. This achievement compliments the brand’s existing successes in the most demanding environments that highlight machine innovation, including the Antarctica 1 and 2 missions, the World Ploughing Record and on the humanitarian initiatives like the Tractor’Dak and Africa Track.

“The team involved did a fantastic job preparing the tractor for this adventure and it demonstrates that the MF 8S can handle any obstacle and operate efficiently in every environment. We are thrilled to be the first tractor to complete this demanding race.” said Jérôme Aubrion, director Marketing Massey Ferguson, Europe & Middle East. “The synergy between customer, dealer, and brand has been reflected throughout this achievement: it is a great example of how a customer idea shared with a dealer can became a successful story supported by the Massey Ferguson brand.”

The adaption of the MF 8S from an agricultural tractor to rally-ready model was partly the job of Gilles Kuffer, director of Kufferagri Sàrl, a farm machinery dealership in Switzerland. He said transforming a tractor into a racing machine was an engineering challenge.

“This project highlights the skill of agricultural mechanics and everything these professionals can achieve,” said Gilles. “It’s an incredible human adventure, bringing together resources and skills around a shared goal. It wasn’t just the drivers who were involved; there was a complete team that enabled the tractor to set off again each day. The attention and enthusiasm from the public has also been a real pleasure.”

Race modifications

Several modifications were necessary to the MF 8S to comply with race rules. The tractor was equipped with Michelin Evobib VF 600/70 R30 on the front and VF 710/70 R42 at the rear, with a PTG central tyre inflation system, capable of a 3.5-minute inflation or deflation time from an 1800 l/min compressor – an option through MF By You, the customisation centre based in Beauvais, France.

External additions to the tractor included a full roll cage around the cab to protect operators; a spare wheel mounted on the rear with a 180° pivoting crane; a second fuel tank; modified controls; two racing seats with harnesses; an independent hydraulic rear lift and front hydraulic lifting system; modification of the front axle suspension; 75 kph top speed; replacement of the side windows with polycarbonate; and installation of camera mirrors.

In the heat of the Moroccan desert, the company’s Protect-U design on the MF 8S, featuring a 24 cm gap between the cab and bonnet, was essential to limit heat transfer from the engine to the operating environment. The spacious cab, with 6.6 m2 of glass area and an interior volume of 3.4 m3, was large enough to be customised and accommodate two racing seats side by side, with offset driving controls.

The MF 8S kept operators cool in the desert from the 14 air conditioning outlets positioned strategically throughout the cab. The Protect-U design also optimises engine cooling. Air is drawn from behind the engine, rather than from the front like traditional systems, which maintains a clean air feed into the system, reducing the load of the tractor’s main air filter.

Ready for any challenge

Since the MF 8S was introduced in 2020, it has built a reputation for being a versatile field and haulage tractor. Powered by a 7.4 L AGCO Power diesel engine, it has been specially programmed for the race, achieving 400 hp while maintaining exceptional dependability even in extreme conditions.

The modified MF 8S had a standard Dyna E-Power dual-clutch transmission fitted, which combined the operational benefits of a continuously variable transmission with the ability to transmit power as efficiently as a mechanical transmission.

The Dyna E-Power was the obvious choice for negotiating the challenging terrain of sand dunes as the tractor required maximum power to the ground without breaks in delivery during gear or range changes.

“The gearbox performed exceptionally well, demonstrating impressive responsiveness,” said the rally team. “After more than 2000 km of rigorous testing and over 13 hours of continuous gear changes, it proved itself worthy of a true competition-grade sequential gearbox.”