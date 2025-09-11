Mathias Miedrich to take over as CEO of ZF

Mathias Miedrich, ZF (Photo: ZF)

ZF CEO, Dr. Holger Klein and Prof. Dr. Peter Laier, board member responsible for Commercial Vehicle Solutions, Industrial Technology, Materials Management, Production and the India Region have mutually agreed with the company’s supervisory board to leave their positions ahead of schedule as of September 30.

Mathias Miedrich, who has been a member of the board of Management since January 2025 and heads the Electric Powertrain Technology division, has been appointed the new chairman of the board of Management.

Supervisory board chairman Dr. Rolf Breidenbach expressed his gratitude to the CEO.

“I would like to thank Dr. Holger Klein for his tireless commitment to ZF for over more than ten years, but especially for the last nearly three years as CEO. With his strategy, he laid the foundations for ZF’s turnaround and has already achieved significant success with the entire team. We must now build on what’s been achieved and continue with the strategy we’ve embarked upon.”

He continued: “In Mathias Miedreich we’ve found an internal successor who not only has in-depth experience in the industry – including in a CEO position – but with a combination of decisiveness and communication skills, who has also significantly advanced the restructuring of Division E since joining the ZF board of Management. We wish him every success in his new role.”

Dr. Klein, who has held various management positions at ZF since 2014 before taking over as CEO on January 1, 2023, said: “I’m deeply convinced that we are on the right track to making ZF successful again as well as securing jobs. Now it’s critical that we quickly make implementation decisions together with the employee representatives, because ZF can’t afford to waste any more time. That’s why I believe that now is the right time to hand over the chairmanship of the board of Management.”

Prof. Dr. Laier commented: “In recent years, we’ve been able to significantly enhance and internationalize the Commercial Vehicles Solutions and Industrial Technology divisions and greatly intensify global customer relationships. The divisions I am responsible for, as well as the Materials Management and Production departments and the India region, are very well positioned for the future.”

The related statement noted that ZF will provide information on the succession of the board positions for the Electrified Powertrain Technology division and for the Commercial Vehicle Solutions and Industrial Technology divisions in due course.

No comment from Mathias Miedreich was included in the information.