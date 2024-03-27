Meet SPAL’s Extended Coolant Pump Range

SPAL Automotive Srl is a renowned global supplier of high-performance axial fans and blowers for automotive and off-highway applications. It recently introduced its latest development: an extended range of 24-V brushless drive electric coolant pumps.

Created to sit alongside SPAL cooling fans and other components, the coolant pump is designed to deliver even greater efficiency to the thermal management systems of either electric or internal combustion engine powered bus & coach, truck, and off-highway applications.

The increased efficiency is achieved by controlling the coolant flow through continuous speed control via pulse width modulation (PWM) or CAN-bus signals.

SPAL said that the pumps harness the same advanced brushless technology as its high-performance fans and blowers; these units feature a fully sealed motor unit that meets IP68 and IP6K9K specifications. It is software driven and smart-controlled for maximum efficiency.

Additional features include variable speed control, diagnostic functions, and an extended temperature range, to cope with the demands of heavy-duty vehicles operating in challenging environments as well as serving the cooling needs of hydrogen and hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicles.

With the coolant pumps, SPAL has built on its expertise with the brushless drive model, which is well established and has the advantage of having been widely and extensively tested; it features on millions of high-performance axial fans and centrifugal blowers produced annually.

SPAL added that, by applying the company’s experience in the thermal management arena, it has been able to develop a pump that aligns with both customer expectations and key technical requirements. This is the first of family of such products.

SPAL has gone into production with a 300-W coolant pump to join the 650-W version, which has already received positive customer feedback over its performance. A 900-W model is also in development.