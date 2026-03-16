Meter Bearings announces strategic gear acquisition

The strategic acquisition will enable Meter Bearings to grow its portfolio beyond cylindrical roller bearings to include custom gears and mechanical assemblies. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, Meter Bearings, a specialized manufacturer of cylindrical roller bearings serving construction, off-highway, quarry and industrial markets, announced the strategic acquisition of Colzani Ingranaggi Srl and Brena Gears, completed Feb. 11, 2026. Based in Lombardy, Italy, Colzani produces custom high-precision gears and mechanical assemblies for construction, industrial and heavy-duty applications.

Headquartered in Robassomero (Torino), Italy, Meter Bearings has manufacturing plants in Robassomero, Shanghai, China, and Walterboro, S.C., USA. The acquisition of Colzani Ingranaggi Srl and Brena Gears marks a significant expansion of Meter’s integrated capabilities and strengthens its position in both national and international markets, Meter stated. It also adds 70 professionals to Meter’s more than 200 employee base, a roughly 30% increase in global head count.

“Our approach to market is to be as ‘verticalized’ as possible in terms of people and in terms of combination of custom solutions,” said Miro Marcelli, SVP Sales & Marketing, Meter Bearings. “Colzani [currently] manufactures out of Italy, but it will leverage our global footprint.”

The acquisition expands Meter’s engineering platform by integrating custom gearing manufacturing into its established bearing business. It will enable the company to offer Klingelnberg bevel gears, helical gear systems and complete, made-to-measure mechanical assemblies. It will also allow for expanded engineering collaboration with OEM and Tier 1 clients and expanded engineering support for integrated gearbox applications, Meter Bearings stated.

The result, the company said, will be the ability for OEMs, Tier 1 clients and equipment operators to source integrated solutions from a single, engineering-driven partner. The combined organization intends to expand its market opportunities, as well.

“Steel mills are an important market for Colzani where we are not present,” noted Filippo Musso, managing director at Meter s.p.a. “There are several markets like hydraulic pump gear boxes where we can introduce Colzani.”

“We are already working to cross leverage because current Colzani clients can become our clients and vice versa,” Marcelli added.

“We are confident that this broader, made-to-measure offering will allow us to maintain and strengthen our market position,” said Vittorio Musso, president and CEO, Meter Bearings. “By integrating gear expertise and manufacturing capabilities into our bearing platform, we enhance our ability to serve customers with further competitiveness, precision, flexibility and technical depth.”