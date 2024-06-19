MHIET set to start evaluation of hydrogen IC gen set

Hydrogen engine gen set prototype from MHIET (Photo: MHIET)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger (MHIET) has taken the next step in commercialisation of a hydrogen-fuelled generator set. Trials of the new H2 gen set are expected to take place over this fiscal year,

The six-cylinder, 500 kW installation will receive green hydrogen supplies from a dedicated facility producing high-pressure hydrogen gas. The product will be trailered to the gen set test site.

Testing will include evaluation of the new hydrogen internal combustion engine in such areas as combustion stability, performance and reliability.

Safety tests covering related criteria will also be carried out. These will include leak detection and prevention across the IC engine, safe stop procedures and venting tests to prevent gas accumulation.

Prototype six-cylinder 500 kW engine to be used in gen set application (Photo: MHIET)

MHIET Is carrying out the tests, including gen set evaluation and green hydrogen production, at a single facility. It is believed this will help to accelerate the commercialisation process, which is expected to be completed by 2026.

MHIET has been working on hydrogen internal combustion engine technologies since 2021, when started tests of a 170 mm bore and 220 stroke single-cylinder four-stroke engine from its GSR engine series.

The company has also completed successful tests using dual-fuel systems, first with 35% and then 50% hydrogen fuel.

Commercialisation of the tech is noted as a key product supporting MHI Group’s Mission Net Zero which aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.