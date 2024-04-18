Middle East Energy canceled due to extreme weather

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

18 April 2024

Organizers of Middle East Energy 2024 announced yesterday the decision to cancel the event due to extreme weather conditions in the region. The event was scheduled to take place April 16 to 18 at the Dubai Trade Centre.

Informa IMEA issued the following statement:

“As a result of the extreme weather conditions of the last two days, the vast majority of our exhibitors and visitors are unable to travel safely to reach the event.

“In addition, the storm has affected a number of exhibition halls and power supplies.

“Our top priority is ensuring that our exhibitors, visitors and team members remain safe and secure.

“We share in your huge disappointment on the cancellation of Middle East Energy 2024. We know the importance the event holds for you, and for our industry.”

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was hit by the heaviest rainfall ever recorded in the desert country, causing major disruptions to transportation and businesses and a range of service outages. The city of Dubai was especially hard hit, with 6.26 in. of rain – roughly twice its annual average – recorded in a 24-hour period. It left much of the city’s outdoor infrastructure underwater.

