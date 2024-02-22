Mobile H2 system for recharging airport ground vehicles

AmpCart H2 recharges airport ground vehicles (Photo: Universal Hydrogen)

Universal Hydrogen, a hydrogen fuel services provider based in Los Angeles, California, has unveiled its first modular hydrogen delivery demonstrator, the AmpCart H2.

Developed in collaboration with Oshkosh Aero Technology (formerly JBT AeroTech), the AmpCart H2 is intended to provide a near-term solution for the charging of electric ground support vehicles at airports.

The AmpCart H2 processes hydrogen delivered from reusable containers via an onboard fuel cell to produce electric power used for vehicle charging.

The demonstration took place at Hawthorne airport in Los Angeles. The unit was used to charge two DHL electric tractors.

Hydrogen containers were filled with green hydrogen outside the airport (typically near the point of hydrogen production) and transferred to the site. The containers are loaded onto a custom mobile trailer so they can fuel the AmpCart H2 where required.

The setup is said to optimise ground support vehicle operation, minimising downtime. The tech can be scaled for use at regional airports or major hubs.

“In the last 10 years or so, there has been a major push among airlines, airports and ground services providers to electrify airport ground support equipment (GSE), but unfortunately the charging infrastructure is significantly lagging, leading to adoption of diesel generators for charging of electric GSE,” said Arnaud Namer, COO at Universal Hydrogen.

He continued: “We aim to change that by providing a clean, hydrogen-powered mobile charging solution for airports.”

The AmpCart H2 is set for operational deployment by the end of 2024.