Modine appoints Erin J. Roth to three-pronged role

Riley Simpson Web Editor Power Division

29 November 2023

New vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary has 20 years of legal experience

Modine, the Racine, Wis.-based provider of thermal management technology and solutions, has hired Erin J. Roth to the role of vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.

Roth will serve as legal advisor to Modine’s executive team and Board of Directors while leading the global Legal and Compliance functions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erin to our team,” said Neil D. Brinker, president and CEO of Modine. “Erin’s career reflects a strong track record as a strategic leader of successful, large-scale transformation initiatives, business operations, M&A and integration that will help Modine continue to execute on our global business strategies.”

With more than 20 years of legal experience, Roth was most recently executive vice president – general counsel, secretary and chief compliance officer at Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc., where she led a team providing all legal support to the company, ESG initiatives, M&A, board governance and securities and corporate compliance.

