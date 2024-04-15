Monarch Tractor delivers first electric MK-V unit

Delivery of Monarch MK-V tractor to City of Berkeley (Photo: Monarch Tractor)

Monarch Tractor, a startup company based in Livermore, California, which specialises in development and production of electrified agricultural machinery, has delivered its first tractor to the City of Berkeley.

The handing over of the MK-V electric tractor was the first delivery made by Monarch since it was formed.

“We had seen another electric tractor here in California, but it didn’t meet our needs,” said Melissa Marizette-Green, senior Landscape Gardener Supervisor, City of Berkeley Parks Division. “That tractor was not powerful enough to use the attachments that we use in our operations and the Monarch was everything we needed.”

To assist with the purchase, the City of Berkeley took advantage of the California Off-Road Equipment (CORE) voucher-based system. This allowed the purchase to be completed for 65% of the retail price, similar to that of an equivalent diesel-powered model.

The four-wheel drive tractor, which produces 70 hp, will be used for grounds maintenance. The electric drive will help to reduce tailpipe and noise emissions in the City of Berkeley. Other benefits include lower operating (fuel) and maintenance costs, while a Cat I/II three-point hitch supports compatibility with existing implements.

In addition, cameras mounted on the tractor support an active, touchscreen-controlled safety system which an recognise obstacles and people in the path of the tractor. The machine can also share data via a smartphone covering such parameters as performance, charge and location.

The Monarch MK-V has a single-charge run time of up to 14 hours and can recharge in about six hours via a J1772 Type 1 port (up to 80 A). It also has swappable battery technology and the option of power takeoff up to 5.6 kW.