More VM Motori engines now HVO approved

VM Motori has added several models to the list of HVO-approved engines. (Photo: VM Motori)

VM Motori announced that its R753IE5 Stage V, R754 EU6E, R756 EU6C and R756 EU6EH engines have been added to the list of engines tested and approved for the use of HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) EN 15940 fuel. The tests have demonstrated that HVO fuel can be safely used with no impact on emissions, performance or reliability, and without requiring modifications to the engine or additional maintenance.

HVO fuel is an ecological and sustainable synthetic diesel produced mainly from renewable sources such as oils and vegetable fats, the company noted. The paraffinic fuel has a high cetane number (>70) and a pure composition. Its density is around 7% less than diesel, which VM Motori said makes it more stable.

Compared to traditional diesel fuel, HVO has a reduced aromatic and sulphur content while the H/C (hydrogen/carbon) ration is slightly higher, VM Motori continued. Plus, it is not susceptible to bacterial growth, enabling long-term storage.

HVO fuel is particularly suitable for rigid climates where the high cetane number and low gelling point (-32° C) allow for cold starts. It can be blended and used in any proportion with diesel, VM Motori added.