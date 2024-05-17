More Volvo Trucks capable of using B100 biodiesel

Volvo Trucks using B100 produce less CO2 (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

Volvo Trucks has extended the number of models available which can use B100 biodiesel (also known as FAME, fatty acid methyl ester). The vehicles are described as a ready-made solution for customers looking to reduce CO2 emissions related to road transport.

Variants which can use B100 are now available in the Volvo FL, FE, FM, FMX, FH and FH16 ranges. The models feature 5-, 8-, 13- and 17-litre diesel engines (availability varies by market).

The engines are Euro 6 emissions compliant.

“Our customers are asking for solutions to reduce their carbon emissions and renewable fuels is an attractive option – it’s simply an efficient way to reduce CO2 from transport here and now”, said Jan Hjelmgren, head of Product Management and Quality, Volvo Trucks.

“As a global truck maker, we need to cater for a wide variety of transport needs and market conditions which is why we do not only invest in new technologies, but also in solutions that decarbonize transport in the short and long term.”

The well-to-wheel reduction in CO2 output for models using biodiesel ranges between 30 and 70% when compared to diesel fuel. The difference is dependent on the raw feedstock.

All models which are capable of using B100 biodiesel can also use HVO.