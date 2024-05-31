Morris, Rite Way get new parent company

Following the acquisition of Morris Equipment Ltd. by Rite Way Mfg. Co. Ltd. in March 2021, the companies launched a new parent company known as Superior Farms Equipment Ltd. (SFE).

Rite Way and Morris, each based in Saskatchewan, Canada, will reportedly continue to operate under the new parent company, transitioning their product lines to Rite Way SFE, Morris SFE and ProAG SFE.

Rite Way is known for its rock pickers and land-levelling implements. (Photo: Rite Way)

“We are thrilled to unveil Superior Farms Equipment and unify the companies to better serve our customers,” said Cameron Johnson, chairman and CEO of SFE. “This transition is an exciting step, and the combined companies will continue to be operated by Heather Forbes, who will become the president of SFE after having successfully led Rite Way as its president and CEO since 2012.

“Forbes will be supported by the long-term management teams at Rite Way and Morris, and together we are well-equipped to build on the legacies of each company and continue to grow our business through our existing dealers and customers.”

In conjunction with the establishment of Superior Farms Equipment, the company also introduced a new product: the Morris 10 Series air cart which the company said was designed to optimize the number of acres planted every day through minimizing time spent setting, calibrating and filling the machine. The company said the quality of the 10 Series air carts is evident with the use of premium materials, powder coat finish, military-grade electrical harness connectors and maintenance-free electric motors.

The new 10 Series air cart from Morris. (Photo: Morris Equipment)

“The new Morris 10 Series air cart is a product of our commitment to combine our customer’s ideas with our own aspirations to design a machine that meets the needs of farmers now and into the future. We’re very excited about the first major product launch under Superior Farms Equipment,” said Johnson.

Superior Farms Equipment will merge Morris’ history of tillage and seeding equipment with Rite Way’s rock and straw management and land-levelling implements.

The company said the product lines offer a broad range of “made in Western Canada” solutions to support growers’ pursuit of productivity and sustainability.