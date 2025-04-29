Motiv Electric Trucks launches partner network

Motiv Electric Trucks, a manufacturer of medium duty electric trucks and buses, has launched the Motiv Premier Partner Network (MPPN), a vetted commercial fleet resource consisting of solution providers available to support fleets at any stage of their journey to net-zero emissions.

Partner offerings and expertise focus on helping fleets minimize charging infrastructure costs, improve operational efficiencies and take advantage of incentive and financing programs, which Motiv said can reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and accelerate the time to a positive Return on Investment (ROI).

“Now more than ever, smart fleets are looking at the entire ecosystem of electrification to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO),” said Scott Griffith, CEO of Motiv Electric Trucks. “At every step in the process of fleet electrification, key decisions can either save or increase costs. Our premier partners are experts in helping fleets avoid costly mistakes in construction, infrastructure development and charging hardware/software selection. They also can help unlock incentives, credits and other financial mechanisms that, combined, reduce the average cost per mile driven, making it comparable with, if not better than, that of diesel or gas trucks. This combination helps our fleet customers meet their dual goals of lower carbon and lower costs.”

Offered as an “al a carte” approach to maximizing adoption efficiency, the benefit of the MPPN is twofold. For fleets just beginning their electrification journey, the network offers access to experts in all facets of planning and execution to help new fleets avoid common pitfalls and costly technology and energy costs.

For fleets moving from an early pilot phase to full scale, fleet-wide electrification, network partners can help further optimize operations (i.e. better route/vehicle planning) and charging demand (optimized charging times, levels), access financing, and unlock new sources of income from incentives, credits and other financial programs.

Introduced in 2024, the Argo is Motiv Electric Trucks’ first fully-integrated cab-chassis design. (Photo: Motiv)

“Depending on the size of the fleet and the miles travelled, customers can realize a net positive impact of thousands of dollars per year by making smarter decisions on hardware, utilization and finance, dramatically shortening the time to ROI,” said Griffith. “We’ve done the hard work of finding and vetting the best and smartest leaders in the industry.”

MPPN partners include leaders in eight key areas: charging hardware, charging management systems (CMS), telematics, consulting, charging as a service, vehicle/charging financing, professional services and operations & maintenance.

The initial cohort of partners include:

ABM offers electrification solutions that guides fleets through every phase of implementation, from initial consultation and design to installation and ongoing maintenance.Their services include site analysis, infrastructure upgrades, and expert installation to ensure seamless integration of EV charging stations.

Flipturn offers an AI-powered EV charging management software designed to enhance the efficiency and reliability of fleet operations. Their platform helps fleet managers gain real-time insight into charger status, vehicle location, and state of charge, while built-in power management intelligently balances loads, prevents demand spikes, and keeps operations within utility limits without compromising vehicle readiness.

FractalEV specializes in manufacturing Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers tailored for fleet, multi-unit residential buildings (MURBs), and commercial applications. A key feature is the inclusion of an Operations and Maintenance (O&M) cloud portal that enables efficient remote management and diagnostics.

Fuse is the end-to-end software platform enabling seamless participation in Clean Fuel Standard Programs across California, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada. By automating enrollment, credit generation, and monetization, Fuse helps electric fleet operators unlock and maximize revenue from these programs.

Geotab’s fleet management platform boosts operational efficiency, safety, and compliance while giving fleet operators deeper control over electric vehicles. With EV-specific analytics, including battery state-of-charge, range forecasting, and charging behavior it helps extend vehicle life and streamline daily operations.

InCharge Energy offers end-to-end commercial EV charging solutions and InService maintenance and repair plans, designed to service most brands of EV chargers available to ensure operational confidence. InControl charge management & maintenance software facilitates remote repair of nearly 75% of charger issues, with insights to minimize total cost of ownership (TCO) and tools to easily request service.

The Mobility House provides reliable and flexible charging and energy management for electric vehicle fleets. Their interoperable charge management platform, ChargePilot, delivers responsive monitoring and control of chargers via open standard communications to enable robust automated load management, solar and backup power integration, and real-time local optimization.

SitelogIQ. SitelogIQ is a national energy efficiency and facility improvement solutions provider. Its Commercial Markets division helps owners and operators of fleets, CRE portfolios, auto dealerships, and healthcare systems rollout a centrally managed, nationwide EV infrastructure strategy. Our team works hands-on across all project phases, from site selection to turnkey engineering and installation to incentive management.

Motiv will continue to add more partners to each category in the coming weeks to best serve customers with a wide range of pre-approved and integrated providers.