MRS Electronic adds controller for multiple DC motors

MRS Electronic has introduced the compact Motor Controller 3CH 10 A, designed to precisely control multiple brushed DC motors. The control unit can be used in various applications such as agricultural, special or commercial vehicles, construction machinery and in the automotive sector.

MRS Electronic’s Motor Controller 3CH 10 A. (Photo: MRS Electronics)

With three full bridges, up to three DC motors can be controlled by the 3CH 10 A in both directions of rotation; with six half bridges, six DC motors can be controlled precisely in one direction of rotation. The integrated ramp function enables the motors to be started up or slowed down smoothly, the company said. Continuous motor currents of up to 10 A are possible in the full-bridge circuit starting currents can be significantly higher for short periods.

The controller also has eight configurable multifunction inputs, which can read in current, voltage or frequency values. Two PWM outputs (pulse width modulation) with integrated current measurement can be used to control two current-controlled proportional valves.

The 3CH 10 A motor control unit is AEF-ready and compatible with various ISOBUS stacks. This means it can be used as a task controller and communicate with other connected components such as terminals or implements, the company said. The controller has a CAN interface, which is also CAN-FD capable. A choice of optional LIN interface or a 5 V/10 V reference voltage output is available.

The control system based around the 32-bit processor by NXP can be easily programmed graphically using the MRS Applics Studios programming tool or, for more complex control tasks, using C code. High flexibility allows control of various functions, such as control of pumps, fans, windshield wiper or mirror motors, the electrical adjustment and ventilation of the driver’s seat, the control of electrically adjustable windows or sliding doors. The control of linear drives as an alternative to hydraulic cylinders can also be implemented.

A fully potted, fiberglass-reinforced plastic housing and matching connector packages achieve a protection class of IP6K8, meaning the controller can be used under adverse conditions and is resistant to dust and permanent submersion.