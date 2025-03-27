MTU gas engines chosen for new German customs vessels

The almost 70-meter-long “Rügen” is a multi-watch vessel powered by four MTU gas engines from Rolls-Royce. Two further MTU gas engines are used for the onboard power supply. (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

On March 18, the new customs ship Rügen, the largest vessel in the German customs fleet, was officially christened and put into service in Stralsund in northern Germany. The new ship will be used primarily for monitoring cross-border trade and ensuring compliance with customs regulations in the Baltic Sea.

The 67-meter Rügen was built at the Fassmer shipyard in northern Germany, and is a multi-watch vessel designed for operations at sea lasting several weeks. Four MTU gas engines from Rolls-Royce provide propulsion and two more generate electricity.

Powering the vessel are four 16-cylinder MTU Series 4000 gas engines and two controllable pitch propellers. Together with electric motors and two onboard power generators (also 16V4000 mtu gas engines), the ship can be operated in different modes as required: purely gas-electric, purely gas-mechanical and booster mode. When in booster mode, all four main engines, each with an output of 1,492 kW (~2,000 hp), and the electric engines, which receive the power from the onboard units, can take the new customs vessel up to a maximum speed of 23 knots.

“With the commissioning of the Rügen, we are setting an important milestone for the strengthening and, at the same time, sustainable modernization of our customs fleet,” said Dr. Armin Rolfink, president of the Generalzolldirektion (German Customs Administration). “This state-of-the-art customs vessel combines high performance with innovative and environmentally conscious technology, which will enable us to carry out our important customs duties at sea even more efficiently in the future.”

Three additional 55-meter customs vessels are currently being built at Peene-Werft in Wolgast in northern Germany, which belongs to the shipyard group NVL. Each vessel will be equipped with three 16-cylinder mtu Series 4000 gas engines, each driving a fixed-pitch propeller. Their power has been increased 10% to 1,641 kW each to enable a maximum speed of around 26 knots.