Mühlon to take over as CEO at Bucher Hydraulics

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

27 June 2024

Frank Mühlon (Photo: Buscher Hydraulics) Frank Mühlon (Photo: Bucher Hydraulics)

Bucher Hydraulics, part of Bucher Industries, has announced that Frank Mühlon will take over as CEO.

Mühlon will take over from Daniel Waller, who has been in charge of Bucher Hydraulics since 2004.

Before joining Bucher Hydraulics, Mühlon was CEO of ABB E-Mobility. Other companies across his work history include Bosch Automotive.

In addition to taking over as CEO, Mühlon will also become a group management board member at Buscher Industries.

Switzerland-based Buscher Hydraulics delivers a range of electric and hydraulic drive solutions and related components. These are used in mobile machinery, industrial equipment and other applications.

