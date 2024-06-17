Multi-Wing adds customizable DC electric fans

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

17 June 2024

Multi-Wing DCmax312 electric fan The DCmax312 electric fan is designed to meet demands of modern ICEs, electric batteries and fuel cell equipment. (Photo: Multi-Wing)

Fan technology specialist Multi-Wing introduced the DCmax312 electric fan to meet the demands of modern internal combustion engines (ICEs), electric batteries and fuel cell machinery.

DCmax312 electric fans can be installed in a range of off-highway equipment using ICEs. They are suited for diverse earthmoving equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and dump trucks, as well as material handling equipment, such as telescopic handlers, reach stackers and rough-terrain trucks.

For battery electric and fuel cell applications, the fans ensure optimal performance and longevity of other involved components, the company stated.

In collaboration with customers, Multi-Wing said it tailors electric fans to precise specifications, resulting in enhanced airflow, efficiency and performance that align with industry sustainability goals. State-of-the-art equipment and in-house aerodynamic validation facilities ensure peak performance, even in extreme environments, the company added.

