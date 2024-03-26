MWM gen-sets approved for up to 25% H2 blend

MWM gen-sets can operate on natural gas containing up to 25% hydrogen by volume. (Photo: MWM)

MWM, a part of Caterpillar Inc. specializing in sustainable solutions for distributed power generation, announced that its MWM series generator sets can now accept natural gas containing up to 25% hydrogen by volume. This applies to continuous, base load and peak load operation in the 400-kW to 4.5-MW power range.

The company is also offering retrofit kits for existing natural gas engines to enable up to 25% hydrogen by volume.

“Powerful hydrogen-based energy solutions help our customers reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help our customers to achieve their climate-related objectives,” said MWM Director Rene Ludvik.

All of the natural gas gen-sets are characterized by a high degree of efficiency in decentralized power generation, the company said. The gen-sets can be configured to operate on a wide range of biofuels, including digester biogas, landfill gas and wastewater biogas.

The development and launch of hydrogen-blended solutions address growing customer demand as the hydrogen supply infrastructure matures, the company continued, adding that it is committed to helping customers meet their climate-related goals by providing products that facilitate the fuel transition, increase operational efficiency and reduce emissions.