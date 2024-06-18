MWM launches TCG 3020 V20 60 Hz gen set

MWM TCG 3020 V20 60 Hz gen set (Photo: MWM)

MWM, part of Caterpillar, has introduced a 60 Hz version of the TCG 3020 V20 gas gen set. The new model joins the existing 50 Hz model already on the market.

Targeted at new markets across Central and South America, the new gen set has an output ranging from 2000 to 2300 kWel (kilowatt electric). The new option is intended to offer maximum application flexibility for these markets which have diverse requirements.

MWM reports that the gen set can deliver an electrical efficiency of up to 44.4% when using natural gas, or 43.4% when powered with biogas. Total efficiency is up to 87.6% for natural gas, or 85.0% for biogas.

Using the ‘Z’ configuration, which combines propane and natural gas, the TCG 3020 V20 60 Hz can deliver an output of 1880 kWel. This translates to an electrical efficiency of up to 41.5% for propane gas or up to 42.0% for natural gas. Total efficiency is up to 87.9%.

The gen sets can use a range of gaseous fuels, including natural gas, biogas, APG, propane and also hydrogen combinations.

Features of the TCG 3020 V20 60 Hz include the TPEM (Total Plant & Energy Management) digital plant control. This covers all relevant power plant data and other critical functions, including synchronization, alternator, network switches and remote access.

The MWM Remote Asset Monitoring system allows real-time monitoring to optimise output and support preventative maintenance.

With service intervals which can reach 80,000 operating hours, the TCG 3020 V20 60 Hz are said to offer improved profitability potential.