Neste completes realignment of renewable fuels business

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

13 March 2024

Neste is currently Europe's leading producer of HVO Neste is currently Europe’s leading producer of HVO (Photo: Neste)

Following on from an announcement outlining restructuring plans in November 2023, Neste has completed the reorganization of its renewable fuels business. The three formerly separate units will now operate as one Renewable Products business unit.

The goal of this simplified stricture is to support the company’s on-going growth strategy through improved cost-efficiency.

While the changes are expected to deliver total annual cost savings of about €50 million, the restructuring will also see about 400 jobs eliminated from across the Neste renewable energy business.

With headquarters in Finland, Neste is currently the world’s leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel. The company has targeted helping customers to reduce their total annual greenhouse gas emissions by a minimum of 20 million tons by 2030.

Europe Global Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Power Technology Emissions Green Technology Sustainability Biofuel Biodiesel HVO
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA