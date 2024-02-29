New 15 L diesel engine from Cummins

Cummins Inc. has launched what it said will be its most efficient heavy-duty diesel engine ever. As the next product in the Cummins 15 L fuel agnostic platform, the diesel X15 will be compliant with U.S. EPA and CARB 2027 aligned regulations at launch. The next engine in North America will serve the heavy-duty on-highway market.

The Cummins X15 diesel engine. (Photo: Cummins)

“We have applied our decades of experience with the X15 to our next-generation product and believe these investments will serve our customers well into the future. The next generation X15 is the next evolution of technology, truly proving to the world that we never stop innovating,” said José Samperio, vice president, North America On-Highway, Cummins. “We are working hard to ensure the new product delivers our brand promise to customers for the important jobs they need to do every day.”

The engien will retain the same ratings of the current X15 (up to 605 hp and 2,050 ft-lb of torque) and optimizing powertrain integration with Eaton Cummins and Cummins-Meritor.

During a virtual event held on Leap Day, Feb. 29, the company also announced a new name for its fuel agnostic engine platform: HELM, an acronym loosely based on its notable features: “higher efficiency, lower emissions, and multiple fuels.”

“Today, we re-introduce our fuel agnostic engine platforms with a name that captures the innovation that powers us forward: the Cummins HELM platforms,” said Jane Beaman, vice president global, On-Highway Business, Cummins. “With higher efficiency, lower emissions, and multiple fuels, the Cummins HELM platforms give our customers control of how they navigate their own journeys as part of the energy transition. They can choose the fuel types that work best for them, their businesses, and their goals.”

The company said the next-generation engine was designed to have the capability to meet future emissions regulations beyond 2027 without the need for significant architecture changes. This investment will help the company maintain technology leadership for the next decade as it continues to fund future research and development in hydrogen and alternative fuel engines, battery electric and fuel cell powertrains.

“This new architecture expands on the legacy of the X15 engine. All teams involved recognize how important this product is and what it means for both Cummins and our customers’ future as the base architecture will carry us through the horizon of diesel technology and alternate fuels,” said Jonathon White, vice president, Engine Business Engineering, Cummins.

The engine is built on Cummins’ HELM fuel agnostic 15 L engine platform. These new fuel agnostic engine platforms feature a series of engine versions that are derived from a common base engine, which means they have some parts commonality. Below the head gasket of each engine will largely have similar components and above the head gasket will have different components for different fuel types.

The new X15 is capable of using biodiesel blends up to 20% and renewable diesel blends up to 100%.