New articulation unit from Hübner Group to feature at Busworld 2025

HNGK 28.2 articulation unit (Photo: Hübner Group)

The Hübner Group is to present its latest developments for articulated buses at Busworld 2025, which will be held at Brussels Expo from October 4-9.

These include a reduced-weight articulation unit, newly-developed folding bellows fabrics and other elements for improved passenger comfort.

“With our many years of experience coming from more than 100,000 Hübner systems on the market, we are focusing on providing more sustainability and passenger comfort,” said Uwe Bittroff, MD of the Hübner Group.

“We are continuously developing our ‘1.60 Meters of the Bus’ with state-of-the-art components and tailored systems for our customers.”

The low-floor HNGK 28.2 articulation unit is intended to support the requirements of electrified buses. Using new materials and castings the unit offers optimised weight and improved ground clearance, together with ease of maintenance. Plus, the ACU4 control unit meets functional and cyber security requirements.

Ecoflex bellows include lighting elements (Photo: Hübner Group)

“Our goal is to make an important contribution to weight reduction in articulated buses,” explained Christian Arndt, sales manager for Articulation Systems Mobility Road at the Hübner Group.

“In comparison to our previous standard articulation, we have been able to reduce the weight by 42%. With our weight-optimized HNGK 28.2, we are creating space for higher battery ranges and passenger capacities.”

The Ecoflex bellows material – the material which serves as the flexible link between front and rear elements of the bus wall – will also feature at Busworld.

With improved thermal and acoustic insulation properties, which help to reduce energy consumption and onboard noise levels, the latest Ecoflex material will be presented with a new ‘carbon look’ which was developed in-house by Hübner Group.