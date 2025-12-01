Responsive Image Banner

New CEO for Humphrees

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

01 December 2025

Björn Säljö joins company after 20 years with Volvo Penta.

Björn Säljö has been named CEO of Humphrees, a company that specializes in trim and stabilization systems for boat control. Humphrees has been majority owned by Volvo Penta since 2016.

Björn Säljö. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

“Humphree’s ambition to enable more days at sea, provided by safe and innovative stabilization, is well recognized by the market. I’m proud to welcome Björn as the new CEO for Humphree. Björn’s strong commercial background in marine leisure and commercial, and performance-focused leadership style combined with his experience in building deep relations with customers will be a great addition to the organization,” says Ewa Gierc, chairman of the Humphree Board of Directors.

Säljö has 20 years of experience with Volvo Penta, where he worked in several positions across product development, purchasing and senior commercial positions in the marine business. The last four years, Björn has been driving business in his role as vice president of the industrial service market.

With immediate effect, Björn will take the helm at Humphrees to continue shaping the company’s strategy and innovative offering together with the current management and employees.

“I’m honored to take on this role and thrilled to join the company at such an exciting time, securing continued success in a competitive landscape, focusing on innovation and adding value to our customers. I’m eager to build strong connections across the entire supply chain — from suppliers to customers — and to contribute as part of the talented and dedicated Humphree team,” said Björn.

Björn succeeds Helena Lennersted, who has chosen to pursue opportunities outside Humphree.

