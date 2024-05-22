New connectors for hazardous environments

ATAM presents its new solenoid valve cable connectors, with ATEX (EU Directive) and IECEx (international) certification, developed for fixed or mobile applications in hazardous areas.

ATAM, a Italy-based manufacturer of encapsulated coils and industrial connectors for process and solenoid valves, for pneumatic and hydraulic applications, introduced Form A (18 mm) and Form B (11 mm) connectors for use in 3G (gas/vapors) and 3D (powder/dust) category equipment according to the ATEX classification, thus ensuring a suitable level of protection in Zone 2 and Zone 22.

ATAM already offers to its customers ATEX-certified coils, so the new certified connectors expand its operating scope to potentially explosive environments with products - connector + coil – that have been jointly developed and tested.

ATAM said this approach allowed to simulate the combined use of the two products and to verify the sealing strength of the components even under extreme operating conditions.

The connectors can also be used with coils not produced by ATAM.

The connectors are supplied both in kits with standard DIN connections and disassembled, together with a whole range of accessories such as gaskets, cable clamps, and cables in different shapes and formats.

The kits are all supplied with detailed instructions for quick and accurate installations in compliance with the stringent regulations. The company said, the ATEX world is still relatively unknown, and ATAM firmly believes in ensuring that the installer in charge of cabling machinery is fully informed about the procedures and correct methods of use which are easily recognizable and clearly explained in its kits. This approach ensures that the installer can work in full compliance with regulations and, therefore, in total safety.

Environments with potentially explosive atmospheres include the oil industry and mining, but also many other sectors in which the presence of gases, vapors and dust can create explosive atmospheres in the vicinity of an ignition source (e.g. hot surfaces, electrical material, electrostatic charges, mechanical sparks, etc.).

According to ATAM, basically, about 70% of industrial environments are susceptible to this type of risk and would require an ATEX approach.

Besides the latest ATEX connectors, ATAM is able to supply customized ATEX products, developed and manufactured to customer specifications.