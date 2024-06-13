New enclosures for Cat 3516C diesel gen-sets

Caterpillar Inc. has introduced a new enclosure for Cat 3516C diesel generator sets for use in 60-Hz standby and mission-critical applications. Available now from Cat dealers in North America, the walk-in enclosure is engineered to provide enhanced sound attenuation, access for operation and maintenance, security and protection from the elements.

Caterpillar Factory enclosure for Cat 3516C diesel generator sets. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Designed for the 3516C gen-set operating at 2.0 MW, the enclosure features a compact footprint that helps to reduce shipping and installation expenses, and it can be configured with an optional, integrated fuel tank base that provides up to 24 hours of run time.

The enclosure is designed for maximum ambient temperatures up to 113 degrees F (45 degrees C), with optional cold-weather kits available for severe-duty operation. Two levels of sound attenuation are available: 79 dBA and 74 dBA at 23 ft. (7 m). Additionally, it has been designed to comply with the International Building Code’s 120-mph wind-load provisions, and it is UL 2200 listed.

The enclosure design can also be adapted for 3516C gen-sets operating at 2.5 MW. It is suited for outdoor operating environments across a range of industrial applications, including healthcare, education, communications and data centers, among others.