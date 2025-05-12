New engines, more power for Case IH Magnum tractors

More power, enhanced features and simplified technology for Magnum tractors (Photo: Case IH)

Case IH has introduced new versions of its Magnum tractors which now offer more power and various other features.

The three versions feature new six-cylinder 8.7-litre engines from FPT. In the Magnum 355 the engine produces 390 hp (boosting to 410 hp). The Magnum 385 produces 417 hp (boosting to 435 hp), while the Magnum 405 delivers 435 hp without boost.

The tractors are available with a 21F/5R PowerDrive full powershift or the Case IH CVXDrive continuously variable transmission.

Versions with the PowerDrive system include a brake-to-clutch feature which disengages the transmission when the brake pedal is depressed. When the brake pedal is released the tractor accelerates to its prior speed. The operator can set and choose from three ratio settings between brake force and deceleration, features that bring CVT-like convenience to the full powershift.

Additionally, the Magnum 385 and 405 can be specified with Rowtrac rear track units.

In the cabin, the Case IH Pro 1200 display can be used to adjust the acceleration rate, make 15% speed changes to the target speed and alter upshift sensitivity and aggressiveness rate settings (further supported by a new aggressiveness button the armrest). This helps ensure the tractor’s characteristics are matched to the individual task.

Looking at hydraulics, new horizontally-mounted electrohydraulic remote valve assemblies provide increased reliability, an improved hydraulic power curve and maximum oil retention.

The power beyond fitting has been relocated for improved access, while new 0.5- and 0.75-inch pressure relief level-assisted couplers make connecting and disconnecting hydraulic pipes easier.

Colour-coded self-closing coupler doors with corresponding decals protect each coupler and ensure the correct connection. A second hydraulic return port for applications requiring lower power is a dealer-installed accessory.