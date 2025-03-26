New FH Aero Electric from Volvo Trucks has 600 km range

Julian Buckley

26 March 2025

New FH Aero Electric from Volvo Trucks New FH Aero Electric (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

Volvo Trucks has unveiled a new flagship variant of its heavy-duty FH Aero Electric range which has a maximum potential range of 600 km.

In addition, the new model features the new Megawatt Charging System (MCS) which can support battery pack recharging from 20% to 80% in 40 minutes.

The 6x2 FH Aero Electric has been designed for long-haul routes which have, up until now, been difficult to electrify.

The space needed to support the additional battery capacity needed to extend maximum range was created by using Volvo’s new e-axle. The FH Aero Electric can have up to eight battery packs installed, adding up to 780 kWh.

“This is a real breakthrough in zero-emission transport,” said Roger Alm, president, Volvo Trucks.

“Now, transport companies can operate really long distances with electric trucks without having to compromise on productivity. The superfast charging and high payload capacity make this a very competitive solution.”

Related services for buyers will include route evaluation for suitability of using electric trucks, together with planning for recharging at depots and on the road.

Volvo Trucks will start taking orders for the new model variant Q4 2025.

