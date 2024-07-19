New Holland celebrates production landmark at UK plant

New Holland marks two millionth Basildon tractor (Photo: New Holland)

The New Holland plant in Basildon, UK has achieved a new production landmark with the assembly of its two millionth tractor.

The factory, which opened in 1964 and is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, is said to be one of only a few in the world to reach this figure.

The two-millionth unit was a T7.225, one of the most popular T7 models produced at the Basildon plant. The tractor features a celebration livery, including candy blue body panels, silver and black New Holland graphics and stickers denoting it as the 2,000,000th Basildon tractor.

Two millionth tractor has celebration livery (Photo: New Holland)

“This is a major milestone in the life of our Basildon plant, and a mark of both the dedication of our skilled employees here and the loyalty of our customers worldwide, to whom we are extremely grateful,” said Carlo Lambro, New Holland brand president.

“From the tractors of 1964 to those of today, we have come a long way in capability, capacity and technology, allowing our customers to farm more efficiently. What is unchanged, though, is our commitment at Basildon and across the whole of our business to continue developing the technology our customers need to sustainably power their farms into the future.”

The two millionth tractor will make special appearances at upcoming events around the UK before going on display in the Customer Centre at Basildon.