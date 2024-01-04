New Holland launches TL5 ‘Acessivel’ tractor

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

04 January 2024

New Holland TL5 ‘Acessivel’ New Holland TL5 ‘Acessivel’ (Photo: New Holland)

New Holland has introduced what is being billed as the world’s first accessible tractor. The machine is designed to support operation by people with lower-limb disabilities.

The TL5 ‘Acessivel’ was designed at the New Holland Agriculture facility in Curitiba, Brazil. It was developed with the assistance of Fernando Dalmolin, a Brazilian farmer who sustained lower limb disabilities in 2022.

“This is just what people with disabilities like mine need to be able to work independently in the field. I am very happy and excited to be a part of this ground-breaking project,” said Dalmolin.

Fernando Dalmolin Fernando Dalmolin (front right) with team members from the TL5 ‘Acesseivel’ project (Photo: New Holland)

Originally launched in Brazil in 2020, the TL5 uses a New Holland S8000 MAR I three-cylinder engine. Key adaptations include a lifting platform which can raise the operator into the cab. From there, a joystick system is used to operate the tractor’s brake, accelerator and clutch.

The system is fully dust proof and uses self-lubricating bushings which are said to eliminate constant maintenance. When not in use (the tractor can be operated by those with or without a disability) the lifting platform resides within the TL5 footprint.

“With the launch of this accessible tractor, we want to empower people,” said Paulo Maximo, director of Commercial Marketing for New Holland Agriculture Latin America.

According to a report from the Brazilian Ministry of Health there are 7.8 million people with lower limb disabilities in the country, many of which live in rural households.

At this point, it is not known whether New Holland or CNH Industrial will market this variant of the TL5 in markets outside Brazil.

South America Projects General Industry News Industry Notes Off-Highway Agricultural Equipment Tractors Internal Combustion Diesel
