New Holland, Maschio Gaspardo in new distribution agreement

CNH and Italian implement specialist Maschio Gaspardo announced a new cooperation and licensing agreement for the distribution and supply of New Holland branded mowers, mower conditioners, tedders and rotary rakes in Europe, including parts supply and service.

CNH said the aim of the partnership with Maschio Gaspardo is to ensure that New Holland customers continue to receive high-quality hay and forage solutions, along with enhanced support and service. Maschio Gaspardo will handle the distribution and supply of New Holland branded equipment, and the new partnership will also see both companies co-define future products in line with customer needs. Maschio Garspardo will lead the engineering efforts on those future projects.

The expanded cooperation was said to underline the commitment of both companies to innovation, quality, and customer-centric solutions in the crop preparation implement industry.

The two companies have collaborated for years. In 2020, Maschio Gaspardo was tapped to supply New Holland-branded tillage equipment.

Founded in Italy in 1964, Maschio Gaspardo supplies agricultural machinery for soil tillage, seeding, fertilization, crop protection, green maintenance and haymaking. It employs 2,000 people across eight production plants located around the world.