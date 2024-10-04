New Holland to show precision tech at FIRA USA

New Holland’s precision fan sprayer for its T4.120F specialty tractor allows growers to reduce crop protection inputs by up to 10% by automatically controlling rate and section shut-offs, said the company. (Photo: New Holland)

This year, New Holland will again partner with FIRA USA, an event for agricultural robotics and automation that was created to be a meeting place to help farmers, industrialists, start-ups, scientists and investors design the future of agriculture. The event will take place Oct. 22-24 in Woodland, Calif.

During FIRA USA, New Holland will showcase its auto guidance and robotics offerings, enhanced through partnerships and collaborations with companies like Bluewhite and Stout. This culmination of innovation makes New Holland a hub of technologies with a comprehensive offering for growers.

The New Holland booth will be No. 50, with partners Stout Industrial Technology at booth No. 51 and Bluewhite at booth No. 25.

At its booth, New Holland will focus on guidance and precision farming solutions. A demo trailer with the full suite of technology offerings will provide visitors opportunities for one-on-one demonstrations.

In the dedicated Robot Zone, New Holland will display advanced precision farming tools that enable farmers to optimize their crop yields while minimizing their environmental impact:

Precision fan sprayer for the T4.120F specialty tractor allows growers to reduce crop protection inputs by up to 10% by automatically controlling rate and section shut-offs, said the company, which means growers can use less product and avoid overfertilizing. The automation technology offers productivity advantages, allowing farmers to cover up to 20% more acres per day and eliminate misapplications, including overlaps and skips, with coverage sharing.

XPower XPR concept developed by New Holland with partner Zasso, is an electric weeding solution designed for row crops. This technology uses high voltage to control weeds without chemicals, making it environmentally friendly and effective. It targets weeds down to the roots, preventing regrowth while minimizing erosion and maximizing soil conservation.

By presenting the precision sprayer for specialty tractors at FIRA, New Holland said it will introduce an innovative solution recently made available to customers. This advancement leverages its expertise from row crop sprayers combined with Raven’s precision sprayer technology and applies it to vineyards and specialty applications.

During the first day of FIRA USA, October 22, New Holland will host a panel discussion as part of the official program, featuring representatives from the company’s precision technology teams as well as growers. The panel — “Automation is the Buzzword: How’s It Coming to Life in the Field?” — dives into how autonomy is progressing in real-time as it transforms nearly every element of farming.

In addition, a fleet of New Holland tractors will be operating in the in-field demo area. They will be demonstrating innovations such as the Stout Smart Cultivator, a software-controlled cultivator that uses cameras, AI and proprietary vision technology to distinguish crops from weeds.

Another partner, Bluewhite, will be active at FIRA. Earlier this summer, New Holland announced a partnership to collaborate on distribution, manufacturing and integration of Bluewhite’s autonomous aftermarket solutions for New Holland tractors, exclusively in North America.

“FIRA USA 2024 is an opportunity for us to share our vision for the future of agriculture and demonstrate what we’re doing today to elevate the industry,” said Carlo Lambro, brand president at New Holland. “Our participation underscores our dedication to providing farmers with the tools they need to meet the challenges of modern agriculture and to promote sustainable farming practices.”

For more information about New Holland’s participation in FIRA USA 2024, visit https://fira-usa.com/.

The annual event is co-organized by GOFAR association, Western Growers and the University of California. This year’s event will be held on 45 acres of the Yolo County Fair Grounds in Woodland where in-field demonstration area where dozens of new machines are expected to be in action. There will also be round table discussions addressing specific industry needs for automation, autonomous irrigation and perennial crops highlights and more.