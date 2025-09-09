New Holland to unveil updated TS5 tractor

New Holland T5S tractor (Photo: New Holland)

New Holland has released details of its latest T5S tractors, which are said to offer features intended to improve productivity.

Available in 90, 101 and new 110 hp variants based on the FPT Industrial F5 four-cylinder 3.6-litre common rail diesel engine which is Stage 5 compliant, the TS5 tractors now have a front axle said to deliver a faster steering response. The SuperSteer front axle is also available as an option, delivering improved manoeuvrability and a reduced turning circle.

Other additions include a brake-to-clutch feature (Dynamic Stop Start) that supports single-foot control for stop-and-go movement.

There is also the 12F/12R Electronic Power Shuttle, delivering clutch-free direction changes. This incorporates a low-mid-high aggressiveness control to match the needs for individual tasks.

The new TS5 also as a new front PTO design which uses a wet clutch to support improved efficiency while reducing noise and delivering longer maintenance intervals.

A new digital instrument cluster automatically adjusts brightness based on ambient light for optimal visibility. In addition to fuel consumption and distance travelled, the display shows key engine and transmission information.

Lastly, a new U-shaped exhaust helps to improve operator visibility, while a 130-litre fuel tank delivers extended refuelling intervals.

The new TS5 will be unveiled at Sommet de ‘Elevage in Clermont-Ferrand, France, held from 7-10 October. The updated model is expected at dealers in 2026.