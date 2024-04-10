New Holland unveils one-off tractor to celebrate Basildon anniversary

Special edition T7.300 variant celebrates Basildon New Holland Plant’s 60th anniversary (Photo: New Holland)

New Holland has celebrated 60 years of production at its plant in Basildon, UK, with the unveiling of a celebration edition tractor.

The T7.300 variant features graphics which celebrate the era when the Basildon factory was founded, taking inspiration from many of the technology advances which appeared over the 1960s.

Created by CNH Centro Stile, the design uses patterns and colours which recall London in the ‘swinging ‘60s’, with psychedelic shapes using vivid shades of blue, yellow, maroon and pink. The New Holland logo is outlined on the hood in bright yellow.

The celebratory model was unveiled at the 60th anniversary celebration in early April. It will go on to be showcased at exhibitions across the remainder of 2024.

Interior of tractor carries over the 1960s-inspired colour scheme (Photo: New Holland)

The Basildon plant can trace its history back to the early 1960s, when it was founded by Ford (the business was purchased in 1991 by Fiat). The first model to roll off the line was the Ford 6X tractor series (37 – 65 hp).

Currently, the plant produces a finished tractor every five minutes. There are more than 10,000 different product specifications, while a full 85% of production is set for export.

Most recently, the Basildon plant has been designated the New Holland Alternative Fuels Centre of Excellence. The plant currently assembles the T6.180 Methane Power LNG model, which will be joined later this year by the T7.270 Methane Power CNG.

These models support the planned Energy Independent Farm, where biomethane captured from farm waste can be processed and used as tractor fuel.