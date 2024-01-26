New McNeilus electric refuse vehicle features Allison axles

McNeilus Volterra ZSL electric refuse vehicle (Photo: McNeilus, Allison)

Allison Transmission has been selected by Oshkosh Corporation to supply electric axles for what is described as ‘North America’s first fully-integrated, zero-emission electric refuse collection vehicle’.

The Allison eGen Power 100S has now been successfully integrated into the McNeilus Volterra ZSL, which has been designed to offer waste management companies a route to reduced noise in operation and minimising the related environmental impact.

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing produces refuse truck bodies, together with supplying OEM parts. The company manufactures front, rear and side loaders to support efficiency across pickup routes.

“Following a deep technical and competitive evaluation process, Oshkosh chose the Allison eGen Power 100S because of the differentiated performance, packaging efficiency and Allison’s reputation for industry leading reliability and durability, as well as the established customer support network Allison offers our mutual customers,” said Michael Moore, vice president of Corporate Engineering at Wisconsin-based Oshkosh.

Each vehicle will be built using two eGen Power 100S e-Axles in tandem configuration. A differential lock will be utilized for optimized traction.

Rohan Barua, vice president of North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket for Allison Transmission commented: “Allison is the established propulsion leader in the North America refuse market. This partnership with Oshkosh helps to ensure Allison will continue to meet customer demand now and well in the future as electric vehicle adoption increases.”