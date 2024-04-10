New MHO-Co CTVs feature drivelines from Volvo Penta and Danfoss Drives

MHO-Co crew transfer vessels (Photo: Volvo Penta)

Danish maritime support services company MHO-Co has put two new advanced crew transfer vessels intro service which feature hybrid power technology from Volvo Penta and Danfoss Drives.

The vessels are described as being ‘set to bring class-leading levels of efficiency to marine transport’ due to the combined power solutions.

The MHO-Boreas and MHO-Balder feature four electric IPS (Inboard Performance System) drivelines from Volvo Penta. These drives are powered by onboard battery packs supplied by Volvo Penta subsidiary ZEM, which take their power from eight Volvo Penta D8 variable-speed gen sets.

Danfoss supplied the DC-grid and energy management systems for the driveline.

The driveline is designed with the ‘Power of Plenty’ philosophy to deliver maximum uptime, efficiency and manoeuvrability.

“These new vessels move us further into the future,” said Claus Larsen, head of Sales, Northern Europe, Central Europe and EMEA Marine & Electrification at Danfoss Drives. “Because the drivelines are all-electric, we can create a future-proof design running off our drives and electric machines. There’s also the flexibility to run on future power sources (such as hydrogen or fuel-cells), once those are commercially viable.”

Schematic of Volvo Penta and Danfoss Drives onboard power system (Photo: Volvo Penta)

Volvo Penta’s IPS units use a forward-facing, counter-rotating prop design which is said to use less fuel than shaft drivelines with fixed-pitch propellers. The company will analyse system performance to determine energy savings over other power choices.

In addition, the vessels feature the latest electronic vessel control system (EVC 2.0) from Volvo Penta.

The 36-metre vessels, which can carry eight crew and up to 24 passengers, will support multiple facilities in the North Sea.