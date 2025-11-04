New motor, updated brake systems from Black Bruin

B250 wheel motor mechanical drum brake (Photo: Black Bruin)

Hydraulic motor manufacturer Black Bruin will present a new wheel hub motor and an extended range of brake options at Agritechnica 2025.

The new BM60 is a radial piston motor which features Black Bruin’s rotating housing design. Featuring a robust bearing construction, the motor has compact dimensions that support ease of integration across a broad range of off-highway machines.

The new motor can deliver up to 25,000 Nm of torque. A two-speed function also adds flexibility in operation for a wide variety of conditions. The motor further includes Black Bruin’s mechanical freewheeling tech, which means it can rotate without active hydraulics and function as a conventional wheel hub. This is useful for on-highway operation.

In addition to this new hub motor, Black Bruin is also showing its B250 wheel drive which now comes with a new mechanical drum brake option. Similar to the brake system for the BM60, this brake design combines a compact size with service-friendly design.

Visitors attending Agritechnica 2025 in Hanover, Germany can find Black Bruin in Hall 17, Stand G21.