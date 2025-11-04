Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

New motor, updated brake systems from Black Bruin

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

04 November 2025

B250 wheel motor mechanical drum brake B250 wheel motor mechanical drum brake (Photo: Black Bruin)

Hydraulic motor manufacturer Black Bruin will present a new wheel hub motor and an extended range of brake options at Agritechnica 2025.

The new BM60 is a radial piston motor which features Black Bruin’s rotating housing design. Featuring a robust bearing construction, the motor has compact dimensions that support ease of integration across a broad range of off-highway machines.

The new motor can deliver up to 25,000 Nm of torque. A two-speed function also adds flexibility in operation for a wide variety of conditions. The motor further includes Black Bruin’s mechanical freewheeling tech, which means it can rotate without active hydraulics and function as a conventional wheel hub. This is useful for on-highway operation.

In addition to this new hub motor, Black Bruin is also showing its B250 wheel drive which now comes with a new mechanical drum brake option. Similar to the brake system for the BM60, this brake design combines a compact size with service-friendly design.

Visitors attending Agritechnica 2025 in Hanover, Germany can find Black Bruin in Hall 17, Stand G21.

Black Bruin off-highway machines on-highway operation rotating housing design Agritechnica 2025 BM60 B250 wheel drive Hanover Germany
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Shell Rotella launches PC-12 Knowledge Hub
Site launched to help industry understand upcoming diesel engine oil category
Bonsai to show Amiga Flex autonomous machine at Agritechnica
Vision-based autonomy can help improve productivity on farms
JCB’s Phil Layton confirmed as next CECE president
JCB’s Phil Layton to take over presidency from José Antonio Niete
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download