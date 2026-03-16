New owner for Scythe Robotics

Scythe Robotics, a developer of autonomous turf care solutions, has been acquired by Autonomous Solutions Inc. (ASI), a Utah-based supplier of industrial vehicle automation and developer of the Mobius autonomous fleet management system. Terms were not disclosed.

The deal is expected to bring Scythe’s onboard intelligence and proprietary computer vision system, Scythe Sight, to ASI’s product offerings in industrial environments, such as construction and agriculture, while further bolstering Scythe’s deployments of M.52, its all-electric autonomous commercial mower.

Scythe Robotics has been acquired by ASI. (Photo: Scythe)

“With complementary values and missions, both Scythe and ASI build autonomy that shows up every day, in the real world, and delivers labor leverage for customers who can’t afford downtime,” said Jack Morrison, Scythe’s cofounder and CEO. “This newly established partnership will multiply our state-of-the-art autonomy’s impact across the industries ASI serves. Further, customers mowing with Scythe M.52 today will benefit from ASI’s scale, operational maturity, and decades of success in off-road robotics.”

Scythe was founded in Colorado in 2018. Its electric, autonomous commercial mower, Scythe M.52, reportedly achieved its highest productivity yet in 2025, mowing nearly 2 billion square feet for dozens of customers across 30 states.

According to ASI, Scythe and its team will continue to operate as an equipment brand within ASI Landscaping, while Scythe leadership will assume roles within ASI to facilitate technology integration and accelerate commercial visions. ASI said it will maintain Scythe’s Longmont, Colo., office alongside its footprint in Utah and Texas.

“ASI has over 25 years of deploying autonomy where reliability and safety aren’t just features but requirements,” said ASI CEO Mel Torrie, “Scythe’s AI technology will play a critical role in helping us develop the next generation of autonomous equipment across diverse industrial sectors. Equally important, the team at Scythe maintains a culture in sync with ASI – one that puts people first and strives to develop them – bringing a fresh perspective to our pursuit of those ambitions. Scythe’s experience fielding nationwide deployments and its best-in-class account management program will help ASI’s growth and great customer service in our other verticals.”

ASI was founded in 2000 by a group of engineers who took technologies developed at Utah State University into the commercial sector. Its homebase is ASI’s 150-acre proving ground in northern Utah with offices in Salt Lake City and Dallas/Fort Worth.