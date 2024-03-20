New R&D Center for MTA

MTA, a leading Italy-based manufacturer of electrical and electronic components for off-highway machines, automotive, and motorcycles, announced the opening of a new Research & Development Centre in Turin, Italy, in the Mirafiori neighborhood, a district which hosts an automotive excellence hub where major global component suppliers have already settled.

The city of Turin also hosts the Politecnico, one of the most prestigious international universities for the education of engineers and boasts a deep culture in the automotive field.

The new R&D Centre of MTA is already operational and will employ at full capacity about 25 engineers dedicated to the development of electrical and electronic components, with a particular focus on products like on-board chargers (OBCs) and DC/DC converters for electric and hybrid vehicles, such as cars, trucks, and heavy-duty vehicles.

The new MTA’s R&D center in Turin

The new centre will also host a laboratory with test benches and state-of-the art instrumentation to allow independent testing of the power electronics components developed here.

“The opening of the Research & Development Centre in Turin, which complements the various R&D centers we already have in many regions globally, is a further demonstration of the essence of our company, which is constantly projected towards technological innovation,” said Antonio Falchetti, executive director of MTA. “We also count, as already happens with the Politecnico of Milan, to establish a profitable exchange of know-how with the Politecnico of Turin, an excellence for the automotive world. The centre will therefore enable us to support vehicle manufacturers even better, with an increasingly articulated and technologically advanced offer for the needs of the new mobility.”

MTA is celebrating this year its 70th anniversary: it was founded in Codogno in 1954 by the Falchetti family that is still at the helm of the company.